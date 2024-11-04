News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-04 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli commando units are elite military forces trained to carry out the most dangerous and complex operations, including infiltration, assassination, intelligence gathering, and abduction.
Lebanon has been a significant theater for Israeli infiltration missions, with several notable operations outlined below.
On the night of Tuesday, April 10, 1973, a joint force from the elite Israeli units Sayeret Matkal and Shayetet 13 infiltrated the quiet streets of Verdun, Beirut.
Their objective was to assassinate three leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO): the organization's spokesperson, Kamel Nasser; responsible for operations, Kamal Adwan; and a prominent Palestinian figure, Mohammed Youssef Najjar.
The Israeli team swiftly advanced toward the residences of the targeted leaders, executed the operation with remarkable speed, and then retreated by sea.
Fifteen kilometers from the southern Lebanese border, a group of soldiers from the elite paratroopers brigade and the Givati Brigade descended from Israeli helicopters in the village of Jibchit on the night of July 28, 1989.
Their mission was to abduct Sheikh Abdel Karim Obeid, a Hezbollah leader. The commandos stormed Obeid's home and successfully kidnapped him along with two civilian companions.
In May 1994, a Sayeret Matkal unit conducted an airborne assault in the town of Qsarnaba in the Bekaa Valley to gather information about Israeli pilot Ron Arad, whose plane was shot down in Lebanon in the 1980s. They abducted Hezbollah official Mustafa Dirani, who was later released in January 2004 as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Hezbollah and Israel.
The successes experienced by the commandos were challenged on September 5, 1997, when a Hezbollah ambush occurred in the town of Ansariyeh.
After a commando unit landed on the beach and moved toward the surrounding woods after midnight, they were surrounded by Hezbollah fighters who opened fire and detonated explosive devices, resulting in the deaths of 12 Israeli soldiers and injuries to others. The Israeli Air Force later intervened to evacuate the casualties.
During the July 2006 War, two notable Israeli operations were carried out in Lebanon. One was an incursion by a Sayeret Matkal unit near Dar Al Hekme Hospital in Baalbek, targeting senior Hezbollah leaders, as claimed by Israel.
However, the mission led to clashes between the Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters, accompanied by airstrikes that killed 11 civilians and the abduction of three others.
In addition, 11 days before the war's conclusion, another Israeli operation occurred in Tyre aimed at abducting a Hezbollah official, which also failed as Hezbollah successfully countered the attack, resulting in the death of one Israeli soldier.
Israeli commando units have not confined their operations to Lebanon; they have also conducted missions in other countries.
In 2010, an Israeli Mossad team assassinated senior Hamas military commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in his hotel room in Dubai.
The operation was complex, involving the use of forged names and passports. Al-Mabhouh was injected with a sedative before being suffocated.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israeli
Commando
Operations
Lebanon
History
Infiltration
Abduction
Missions
Next
North Carolina: Can Trump maintain his hold on the only swing state he won in 2020?
Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations
0
Middle East News
2024-10-18
Israeli media reports explosions in Tiberias, drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-18
Israeli media reports explosions in Tiberias, drone infiltration from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel bolsters defenses, anticipating Iranian response amid persistent drone threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel bolsters defenses, anticipating Iranian response amid persistent drone threats from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
North Carolina: Can Trump maintain his hold on the only swing state he won in 2020?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
North Carolina: Can Trump maintain his hold on the only swing state he won in 2020?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
Lebanon News
14:19
Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'
2
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
3
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:41
Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
7
Lebanon News
15:12
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
15:12
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More