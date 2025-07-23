Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

Zahle has officially been designated a “World Wine City” by the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), marking a major milestone for Lebanon's agricultural and cultural recognition.



The designation took effect in April 2025, honoring Zahle’s historic role in grape cultivation and winemaking.



The announcement was made by Louis Lahoud, Director General of Lebanon’s Ministry of Agriculture, who noted that the recognition places Lebanon prominently on the global wine map.



This achievement stems from a detailed application submitted by former Zahle mayor Assaad Zgheib and Monir El Tini, head of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Zahle and the Bekaa. The file highlighted the city's extensive vineyards, number of wineries, and its leadership in Lebanon’s wine sector.



Current mayor officially adopted the initiative, with full support from the Agriculture Minister.



The OIV formally notified Lahoud of the decision, recognizing Zahle based on scientific and professional criteria.



According to Lahoud, the announcement was the result of fieldwork, studies, and coordination between the ministry’s technical teams and local wine producers.



“This designation not only affirms Zahle’s agricultural and cultural identity,” Lahoud said, “but also opens new prospects for Lebanon’s wine industry and strengthens its standing in global vine and wine production.”