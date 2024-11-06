News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06 | 13:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Following the unofficial results of the U.S. elections, which showed Donald Trump's victory, the official Lebanese position on halting the Israeli war on Lebanon has not changed.
The main stance remains that the key to any solution is stopping the war and implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
The implementation of this resolution, along with the latest developments, formed the core of discussions between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari, and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.
Ain el-Tineh has remained tight-lipped about the contents of the meetings. When asked whether a visit from Ambassador Johnson could follow the U.S. elections as part of new communications, sources indicated that it was still too early to discuss such a topic.
Meanwhile, sources familiar with the discussions confirmed that the U.S. ambassador reiterated her country’s continued support for the ceasefire initiative. However, she did not mention any details related to meetings between Amos Hochstein and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
At the same time, the Lebanese government took practical steps to implement the provisions of Resolution 1701, focusing on increasing the Lebanese army's presence in the south.
The government approved a treasury advance to recruit 1,500 Lebanese soldiers. This advance will cover the soldiers' salaries, with the recruitment process to be extended later.
These soldiers will form the first phase of a broader plan to recruit 6,000 soldiers, bringing the total number of soldiers stationed along the border to 10,000.
Regarding the military’s training and equipment, the government is relying on foreign aid, part of which was approved at the recent Paris Conference.
However, it is important to note that this military deployment will only take place after a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Donald Trump
Nabih Berri
Waleed Bukhari
Lisa Johnson
United States
Amos Hochstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
0
Middle East News
07:36
Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, news agency reports
Middle East News
07:36
Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, news agency reports
0
World News
14:23
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says
World News
14:23
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
2
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
4
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
7
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
8
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More