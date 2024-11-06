Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Following the unofficial results of the U.S. elections, which showed Donald Trump's victory, the official Lebanese position on halting the Israeli war on Lebanon has not changed.



The main stance remains that the key to any solution is stopping the war and implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



The implementation of this resolution, along with the latest developments, formed the core of discussions between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari, and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.



Ain el-Tineh has remained tight-lipped about the contents of the meetings. When asked whether a visit from Ambassador Johnson could follow the U.S. elections as part of new communications, sources indicated that it was still too early to discuss such a topic.



Meanwhile, sources familiar with the discussions confirmed that the U.S. ambassador reiterated her country’s continued support for the ceasefire initiative. However, she did not mention any details related to meetings between Amos Hochstein and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



At the same time, the Lebanese government took practical steps to implement the provisions of Resolution 1701, focusing on increasing the Lebanese army's presence in the south.



The government approved a treasury advance to recruit 1,500 Lebanese soldiers. This advance will cover the soldiers' salaries, with the recruitment process to be extended later.



These soldiers will form the first phase of a broader plan to recruit 6,000 soldiers, bringing the total number of soldiers stationed along the border to 10,000.



Regarding the military’s training and equipment, the government is relying on foreign aid, part of which was approved at the recent Paris Conference.



However, it is important to note that this military deployment will only take place after a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.