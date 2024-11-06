Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06 | 13:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Following the unofficial results of the U.S. elections, which showed Donald Trump's victory, the official Lebanese position on halting the Israeli war on Lebanon has not changed. 

The main stance remains that the key to any solution is stopping the war and implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The implementation of this resolution, along with the latest developments, formed the core of discussions between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari, and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

Ain el-Tineh has remained tight-lipped about the contents of the meetings. When asked whether a visit from Ambassador Johnson could follow the U.S. elections as part of new communications, sources indicated that it was still too early to discuss such a topic.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the discussions confirmed that the U.S. ambassador reiterated her country’s continued support for the ceasefire initiative. However, she did not mention any details related to meetings between Amos Hochstein and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, the Lebanese government took practical steps to implement the provisions of Resolution 1701, focusing on increasing the Lebanese army's presence in the south. 

The government approved a treasury advance to recruit 1,500 Lebanese soldiers. This advance will cover the soldiers' salaries, with the recruitment process to be extended later. 

These soldiers will form the first phase of a broader plan to recruit 6,000 soldiers, bringing the total number of soldiers stationed along the border to 10,000.

Regarding the military’s training and equipment, the government is relying on foreign aid, part of which was approved at the recent Paris Conference. 

However, it is important to note that this military deployment will only take place after a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Donald Trump

Nabih Berri

Waleed Bukhari

Lisa Johnson

United States

Amos Hochstein

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, news agency reports

LBCI
World News
14:23

Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More