Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17 | 12:46
High views
Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit
3min
Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel insists on a condition allowing military intervention if a settlement agreement with Lebanon is breached, a clause included in an annex backed by guarantees from Washington.

Despite Israeli contradictions regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement in the coming days or weeks, both the political and military establishments have decided to intensify airstrikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs until Wednesday, awaiting the arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut.

Israelis are optimistic about Hochstein’s visit this week, viewing it as a positive sign, especially after he had previously stated that he would only travel to the region once an agreement was close.

This optimism follows reports received by Israeli officials indicating that Iran is interested in a near-term settlement. Iran’s statements about delaying its response to Israeli attacks until after Donald Trump’s return to the White House are not coincidental. 

Tehran is reportedly seeking agreements with Trump that would involve accepting the current settlement proposal in exchange for easing sanctions and pressure.

While Israel continues its strategy of military escalation to gain political leverage, security experts are stressing the importance of reaching a prompt settlement with Lebanon for several reasons, including the state of the Israeli military and the destruction caused by Hezbollah’s rockets and drones, as well as the internal divisions in the country.

The Israeli military has stated that its objective in southern Lebanon is to maintain the gains made by the army and to conduct limited operations targeting Hezbollah’s short- and medium-range missile launch sites, which threaten several towns, particularly Haifa and its surrounding areas.

Despite threats made by Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi from within Lebanon against Hezbollah, military officials confirmed that the army command has recommended that the political leadership accept a ceasefire agreement with a timeline for rebuilding the damage in northern Israel and the return of residents.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Military Intervention

Israel

Lebanon

Beirut

Attacks

