Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's plans to travel to Lebanon fluctuated on Monday afternoon after reports indicated that the American side objected to certain items in the Lebanese remarks and disregarded other points included in the document.



As a result, Hochstein requested further clarifications before proceeding with his visit to Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Axios quoted U.S. officials stating that Hochstein informed Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri of his decision to postpone his visit to Beirut until Lebanon clarifies its position on the ceasefire agreement.



Efforts are reportedly underway between the Lebanese and U.S. sides to address this issue, paving the way for Hochstein to reschedule his visit to Beirut.



Before this development, Berri had been preparing to present Hochstein with Lebanon's remarks on the U.S. ceasefire proposal, which was reportedly supported by an Iranian position aimed at facilitating solutions.



Hochstein was expected to convey these remarks to Israel to seek a response, as Lebanon believes its positive stance must be met with a similar approach from Israel.



Therefore, Lebanon is placing the responsibility for the next step on Israel.



Based on available information, discussions on these remarks continued Monday, with consultations between Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati aimed at revising some wording in the agreement to align with the Lebanese constitution before submitting it to Hochstein.



Concerns have since emerged on the Lebanese side following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday. These attacks appear to signal Israel's potential rejection of the remarks and demands, particularly Lebanon's insistence on limiting Israel's military actions in response to any violations of Resolution 1701.



Sources following the ceasefire negotiations indicated that the remarks primarily address phrasing rather than the core content of the U.S. proposal. These remarks emphasize safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring the implementation of Resolution 1701.



The sources indicated that Hochstein is reportedly aware of the challenges ahead but remains optimistic about achieving results.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese side is increasingly aware that failure to secure a ceasefire would likely result in the continuation of war, with greater human and material losses and potentially more stringent political conditions than those currently on the table.