Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-21 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A dramatic day in Israel, marked by cautious optimism tempered with concern, is how officials described the atmosphere surrounding discussions of a draft settlement with Lebanon. 

The talks involved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on one side and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on the other.

While Israel appears positive about reaching an agreement with Lebanon, unresolved issues—particularly concerning the Israeli Air Force's operational freedom in Lebanon if the agreement is breached—could impede a near-term resolution. 

This obstacle became evident during Hochstein's initial talks in Tel Aviv.

Amid Israeli officials' stated desire to end the war, there is a proposal to establish a 60-day ceasefire as an initial stage in the settlement. This period would aim to address outstanding issues and pave the way for long-term, binding agreements.

The ceasefire proposal comes amid reports suggesting that Israel may be unable to eliminate Hezbollah's military capabilities, even if the war continues for an extended period.

Israeli officials are advocating for amendments to the clause on the Air Force's operational freedom in Lebanon, proposing the inclusion of an additional guarantor nation alongside the U.S. 

Meanwhile, the provision for an oversight committee remains unresolved, with debates over whether it will involve only the U.S. and France or also include an Arab state, such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates.

Parallel to ceasefire talks, mounting pressure from right-wing factions and residents of northern towns is complicating discussions. These groups argue that the draft settlement fails to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and are calling for a two-kilometer buffer zone along the border, restricting access on both sides.

However, many warn that such demands could further hinder efforts to finalize an agreement. Proponents of the settlement emphasize its significance not only in weakening ties between Hezbollah and Gaza but also in addressing the rising toll of the Israeli army's casualties and the widespread destruction, which has extended from northern Israel to Haifa and Tel Aviv. Preliminary estimates place the cost of the damage at over $1.3 billion.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

Settlement

Benjamin Netanyahu

Amos Hochstein

United States

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details
Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20

Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More