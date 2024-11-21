Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A dramatic day in Israel, marked by cautious optimism tempered with concern, is how officials described the atmosphere surrounding discussions of a draft settlement with Lebanon.



The talks involved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on one side and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on the other.



While Israel appears positive about reaching an agreement with Lebanon, unresolved issues—particularly concerning the Israeli Air Force's operational freedom in Lebanon if the agreement is breached—could impede a near-term resolution.



This obstacle became evident during Hochstein's initial talks in Tel Aviv.



Amid Israeli officials' stated desire to end the war, there is a proposal to establish a 60-day ceasefire as an initial stage in the settlement. This period would aim to address outstanding issues and pave the way for long-term, binding agreements.



The ceasefire proposal comes amid reports suggesting that Israel may be unable to eliminate Hezbollah's military capabilities, even if the war continues for an extended period.



Israeli officials are advocating for amendments to the clause on the Air Force's operational freedom in Lebanon, proposing the inclusion of an additional guarantor nation alongside the U.S.



Meanwhile, the provision for an oversight committee remains unresolved, with debates over whether it will involve only the U.S. and France or also include an Arab state, such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates.



Parallel to ceasefire talks, mounting pressure from right-wing factions and residents of northern towns is complicating discussions. These groups argue that the draft settlement fails to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and are calling for a two-kilometer buffer zone along the border, restricting access on both sides.



However, many warn that such demands could further hinder efforts to finalize an agreement. Proponents of the settlement emphasize its significance not only in weakening ties between Hezbollah and Gaza but also in addressing the rising toll of the Israeli army's casualties and the widespread destruction, which has extended from northern Israel to Haifa and Tel Aviv. Preliminary estimates place the cost of the damage at over $1.3 billion.