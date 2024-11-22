Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22 | 12:44
High views
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As diplomatic efforts led by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein aim to secure a ceasefire, Israel continues to escalate its military operations on both ground and air fronts.  

On the ground, the Israeli army has advanced to its closest position near the Litani River, attempting to push 'Hezbollah forces' beyond it. Early Friday, Israeli forces reached the village of Deir Mimas in the eastern sector, advancing from Kfarkela through Wadi El Houra. 

Their presence extended to Deir St. Mama and included the strategic positioning of troops on the Tellet Loubie near Qlayaa. 

Additionally, Israeli forces blocked the Deir Mimas-Qlayaa-Tell en Nhas road with earthen barriers, deploying Merkava tanks in the area.  

This maneuver has effectively isolated Marjaayoun from Nabatieh for a second consecutive day. Although the international road connecting the two areas was bombed on Thursday, the Lebanese Army repaired it on Friday morning. 

In response to the developments, the Lebanese Army closed the Khardali checkpoint, located just four meters from Israeli positions at the Deir Mimas-Qlayaa-Tell en Nhas road.  

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are attempting to deepen their invasion into the town of Khiam, with troops already present in its eastern neighborhoods. Heavy artillery continues to bombard the town's western areas, accompanied by reports of booby-trapping operations within Khiam.  

In the western sector, after days of clashes near Chamaa and Biyyadah, Israeli forces attempted to encircle the town of Naqoura, escalating ground and artillery confrontations with Hezbollah. This military push from three directions has been supported by heavy Israeli bombardment, including phosphorus shells, in the region's valleys. 

If successful, Israeli forces will control Naqoura from the west via the sea, the east near Chamaa, and the entire western border.  

In the central sector, fierce clashes persist around Bint Jbeil, with heavy fighting reported on Friday between Hezbollah and Israeli troops near Aita al-Shaab and Aainata.  

Intense aerial bombardments have matched the ground escalation since Hochstein departed from Beirut. 

The southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, which the Israeli army claims house Hezbollah facilities, have endured heavy airstrikes. 

Entire buildings were destroyed, resulting in dozens of casualties, yet many residents of the Bekaa insist on staying despite the devastation.

