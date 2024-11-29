News
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29 | 12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has kept the northern region on high alert despite the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon entering its fourth day.
The Israeli government considers the agreement on a truce to halt the fighting, not a formal ceasefire.
It views its actions, including targeting civilians and preventing their return to their homes, as part of enforcing the agreement rather than violations.
Although the agreement specifies there should be no buffer zone in the south and allows for the return of residents, Tel Aviv believes that the terms refer to a gradual withdrawal of its army over 60 days, followed by the deployment of the Lebanese army, after which the return of civilians would be permitted.
While Israel attempts to establish a buffer zone, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reiterated his threats, announcing that any movement by Hezbollah anywhere in Lebanon, even north of the Litani River, would be targeted immediately.
Meanwhile, the commander of the Israeli Northern Command, Ori Gordin, said from Lebanon that Israel would continue its operations to prevent Hezbollah forces from returning to the area outlined in the agreement without addressing the army's treatment of Lebanese civilians.
While the Northern Command commander did not clarify Israel's full intentions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed his position regarding the agreement.
He called for a security meeting to discuss the situation on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.
In an interview with Channel 14, a station aligned with him, Netanyahu claimed responsibility for the decision to assassinate Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and explode pager devices.
Most importantly, Netanyahu emphasized that the agreement does not mark the end of the war with Lebanon, stating that the military is preparing for intense fighting.
While Israel works diligently to ensure the return of northern residents to their homes, despite widespread opposition, the people of southern Lebanon remain trapped by the terms of the agreement, which leaves the country in a precarious situation.
With significant changes underway in the region, the situation is expected to evolve further, potentially continuing throughout the tenure of U.S. President Donald Trump, affecting areas from Washington to Tehran.
