Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04 | 12:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully realized, as it awaits the meeting of the overseeing committee, which is expected in the coming days after the arrival of the French representative in Lebanon.
 
The five-member committee is composed of U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers as president; France's General Guillaume Ponchin, who is responsible for French ground forces training and activities; and Brigadier General Edgard Lawandos, the South Litani Sector Commander, who will be representing Lebanon.

Potentially, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro will also participate as he is the highest-ranking official in the international forces who previously participated in tripartite meetings on maritime border demarcation.

The Israeli representative’s identity, however, has not yet been disclosed.

Sources suggest that the meeting will be held at the headquarters of the Italian battalion in Ras al-Naqoura, where previous tripartite committee meetings were held, located between the Lebanese and Israeli borders.

According to protocol, the U.S. general will preside over the table and manage communication between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, which do not engage directly. 

While the exact setup of the table has not been finalized, sources expect that the French and UNIFIL representatives will sit opposite the U.S. general.

Once the committee is fully formed, it is expected to begin resolving the ongoing dispute between Lebanon and Israel, starting with the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanese territory to allow the Lebanese army to redeploy, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. 

The committee will also oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which has been agreed upon by all parties.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army continues to redeploy in areas not entered by the Israeli army, with the latest being Shebaa, while Israeli forces continue their violations in villages they have reached, most recently in Khiam and Kfarkela, where they have continued operations to plant explosives.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

UNIFIL

United States

France

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

France tells Israel all sides must respect Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

France, US join monitoring committee for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Hochstein says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

France says Europe must 'take charge of own destiny' as Trump leads US vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq: Fighter killed in 'Zionist attack' in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Hezbollah aims to rebuild longer term despite Israeli blows, sources tell Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More