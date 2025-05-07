Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif starts emergency security meeting

07-05-2025 | 02:22
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif starts emergency security meeting
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif starts emergency security meeting

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee in the capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday, his office announced.

His office added that the meeting was due to be followed by an address to the nation.

AFP

World News

Pakistan

Prime Minister

Emergency Meeting

Government

Pakistan

