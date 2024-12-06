News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As if Lebanon's conflicts were not enough, the renewed Syrian crisis has brought its repercussions to the country once again.
In the north, Israeli strikes have destroyed all official border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, from Arida on the coast to Abboudiye and Al-Buqayaa, situated along the Nahr El Kabir.
Now, the only functioning route is an illicit smuggling line, documented in the logbook of a smuggler recording the names of those trafficked across the border.
Residents of Al-Buqayaa speak of active smuggling along the oil line and significant displacement due to the renewed Syrian front.
The situation is different near the church adjacent to Syria’s Homs province.
Behind the earthen barriers, the Syrian army is visibly stationed and has planted mines on its side of the border.
However, along the Al Majdal area, also bordering Homs, smugglers from Al-Buqayaa confirm that smuggling operations remain active.
Locals note that today’s displacement differs from that of 2011, with no apparent advantage for regime loyalists fleeing north through Lebanon.
At the official crossings, connections have been entirely severed.
All that remains are security posts, with infrastructure heavily damaged.
The greatest challenge now lies with the army, which has deployed special infantry and artillery reinforcements to the north to guard the open borders and prevent potential infiltration attempts.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Conflict
Destruction
Border Crossing
Next
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Qaa-Jusiyah land border crossing between Lebanon and Syria reopens, says minister
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Qaa-Jusiyah land border crossing between Lebanon and Syria reopens, says minister
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
6
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
7
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More