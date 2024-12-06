Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06 | 12:50
High views
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As if Lebanon's conflicts were not enough, the renewed Syrian crisis has brought its repercussions to the country once again.

In the north, Israeli strikes have destroyed all official border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, from Arida on the coast to Abboudiye and Al-Buqayaa, situated along the Nahr El Kabir. 

Now, the only functioning route is an illicit smuggling line, documented in the logbook of a smuggler recording the names of those trafficked across the border.

Residents of Al-Buqayaa speak of active smuggling along the oil line and significant displacement due to the renewed Syrian front.

The situation is different near the church adjacent to Syria’s Homs province. 

Behind the earthen barriers, the Syrian army is visibly stationed and has planted mines on its side of the border. 

However, along the Al Majdal area, also bordering Homs, smugglers from Al-Buqayaa confirm that smuggling operations remain active. 

Locals note that today’s displacement differs from that of 2011, with no apparent advantage for regime loyalists fleeing north through Lebanon.

At the official crossings, connections have been entirely severed. 

All that remains are security posts, with infrastructure heavily damaged. 

The greatest challenge now lies with the army, which has deployed special infantry and artillery reinforcements to the north to guard the open borders and prevent potential infiltration attempts.

