Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12 | 12:59
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli army has intensified its operations in the Golan Heights, extending its control over more Syrian territory.
Reports indicate that the army has begun forcibly displacing residents of the villages of Hurriyeh and Al-Hamidiyeh in the Al Qunaitra countryside. Israeli forces also raided the town of Muhadatha, demanding that residents surrender their weapons.
Following a security consultation, the Israeli military decided to strengthen its deployment within Syrian territory and maintain its presence there for up to a year.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, stated that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the buffer zone until an international force capable of enforcing the 1974 Disengagement Agreement was established.
In a statement following talks with Sullivan, Netanyahu ignored the Gaza file, the prisoner exchange deal, and various regional developments. Instead, he focused on Syria, reiterating that ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens remains the primary objective of the military operations.
Israeli media broadcast images showing the army in the Golan Heights, advancing approximately 25 kilometers from Damascus. Photographs revealed former Syrian military installations now being used by Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Israeli sources claim that some factions in Syria are open to dialogue with Tel Aviv.
In an interview with the Israeli Channel 24, Fahd al-Masri, head of the Syrian Salvation Front, urged Netanyahu to halt operations and prevent Islamist groups from initiating a war against Israel.
As the Israeli army continues its efforts to expand its control in Syria, the focus remains on solidifying a defensive buffer zone. This strategy is aimed not only at ensuring Israel retains the Golan Heights but also at establishing a deep defensive line to maintain long-term regional dominance.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Villages
Israel
Control
Syria
