Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli army has intensified its operations in the Golan Heights, extending its control over more Syrian territory. 

Reports indicate that the army has begun forcibly displacing residents of the villages of Hurriyeh and Al-Hamidiyeh in the Al Qunaitra countryside. Israeli forces also raided the town of Muhadatha, demanding that residents surrender their weapons.   

Following a security consultation, the Israeli military decided to strengthen its deployment within Syrian territory and maintain its presence there for up to a year.  

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, stated that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the buffer zone until an international force capable of enforcing the 1974 Disengagement Agreement was established. 

In a statement following talks with Sullivan, Netanyahu ignored the Gaza file, the prisoner exchange deal, and various regional developments. Instead, he focused on Syria, reiterating that ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens remains the primary objective of the military operations.

Israeli media broadcast images showing the army in the Golan Heights, advancing approximately 25 kilometers from Damascus. Photographs revealed former Syrian military installations now being used by Israeli forces.  

Meanwhile, Israeli sources claim that some factions in Syria are open to dialogue with Tel Aviv. 

In an interview with the Israeli Channel 24, Fahd al-Masri, head of the Syrian Salvation Front, urged Netanyahu to halt operations and prevent Islamist groups from initiating a war against Israel.  

As the Israeli army continues its efforts to expand its control in Syria, the focus remains on solidifying a defensive buffer zone. This strategy is aimed not only at ensuring Israel retains the Golan Heights but also at establishing a deep defensive line to maintain long-term regional dominance.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Villages

Israel

Control

Syria

LBCI Next
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-07

Syrian opposition forces say they took control of Quneitra near Israel's border: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syrian armed opposition claims control of 12 villages in northern Aleppo, targets Kurdish officials in Hama

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syrian opposition forces claim control of villages in northern Aleppo: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

UN chief 'concerned' over 'extensive violations' of Syria sovereignty, Israeli strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:41

Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:41

Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More