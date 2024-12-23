Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israeli security agencies have recommended that decision-makers launch an unprecedented strike on Iran, targeting its stockpiles of precision and ballistic missiles as well as its oil facilities. 

The proposed strike is intended to send a message from Tel Aviv to halt Iran's supply of advanced ballistic missiles to the Houthis in Yemen, which Israeli officials say pose a growing threat to the country.

Mossad head David Barnea, citing an intelligence report, stated that the Houthis in Yemen now possess a modern and precise missile arsenal, presenting a new challenge requiring immediate attention, asserting that Iran is the driving force behind efforts to attack Israel from multiple fronts.

The recommendation follows a recent assessment session that examined the failure of four missile defense systems to intercept a Houthi ballistic missile. The missile struck central Israel, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure and injuring several people.

Barnea's recommendation has sparked debate within Israel. Some security officials have advocated for a direct and powerful strike targeting Yemen's infrastructure and that it be a strike towards Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump assumes office, aiming not only to retaliate for the Houthi missile attacks from Yemen but also to dismantle all of its missile and military capabilities, including its nuclear facilities.

Israeli consultations have explored various scenarios for countering Iran, including preventing its re-establishment of influence in Syria and Lebanon. 

Israel has also updated its military strategies in Syria, enhancing ground and naval units and expanding surveillance systems to maintain intelligence dominance in the region.

Meanwhile, Israel is also addressing a domestic front against Iran. Reports indicate that Tehran has successfully recruited agents within Israel, including both Jews and Palestinians, to provide sensitive security and intelligence information in exchange for substantial sums of money. 

Israeli authorities say this poses a significant challenge to intelligence agencies, including Shin Bet, which has uncovered widespread recruitment networks and dismantled several sleeper cells.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Houthi

Yemen

Missile

Retaliation

Mossad

LBCI Next
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-21

Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israel with missile

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21

Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21

Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Lebanese PM Mikati invited to D-8 Summit in Cairo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More