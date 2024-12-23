Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israeli security agencies have recommended that decision-makers launch an unprecedented strike on Iran, targeting its stockpiles of precision and ballistic missiles as well as its oil facilities.The proposed strike is intended to send a message from Tel Aviv to halt Iran's supply of advanced ballistic missiles to the Houthis in Yemen, which Israeli officials say pose a growing threat to the country.Mossad head David Barnea, citing an intelligence report, stated that the Houthis in Yemen now possess a modern and precise missile arsenal, presenting a new challenge requiring immediate attention, asserting that Iran is the driving force behind efforts to attack Israel from multiple fronts.The recommendation follows a recent assessment session that examined the failure of four missile defense systems to intercept a Houthi ballistic missile. The missile struck central Israel, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure and injuring several people.Barnea's recommendation has sparked debate within Israel. Some security officials have advocated for a direct and powerful strike targeting Yemen's infrastructure and that it be a strike towards Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump assumes office, aiming not only to retaliate for the Houthi missile attacks from Yemen but also to dismantle all of its missile and military capabilities, including its nuclear facilities.Israeli consultations have explored various scenarios for countering Iran, including preventing its re-establishment of influence in Syria and Lebanon.Israel has also updated its military strategies in Syria, enhancing ground and naval units and expanding surveillance systems to maintain intelligence dominance in the region.Meanwhile, Israel is also addressing a domestic front against Iran. Reports indicate that Tehran has successfully recruited agents within Israel, including both Jews and Palestinians, to provide sensitive security and intelligence information in exchange for substantial sums of money.Israeli authorities say this poses a significant challenge to intelligence agencies, including Shin Bet, which has uncovered widespread recruitment networks and dismantled several sleeper cells.