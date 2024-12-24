News
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-24 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Ahmad Al Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced the dissolution of armed factions in Syria and their integration under the Defense Ministry, effectively bringing them into the framework of the Syrian army.
This announcement has sparked significant questions in Lebanon about the fate of hundreds of Lebanese young men, wanted by Lebanese authorities, who crossed into Syria following the outbreak of the civil war in March 2011 to fight with groups like Al-Nusra Front, ISIS, and others against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.
Security sources disclosed to LBCI that approximately 1,200 Lebanese fighters initially joined these groups, most hailing from Tripoli, Akkar, and Aarsal. Around 600 of these individuals were killed in Syria and Iraq.
Among the remaining fighters are notable figures such as Shadi al Mawlawi, who was involved in violent clashes with the Lebanese army in Bab al-Tabbaneh, and Sheikh Sirajuddin Zureiqat, leader of the Abdullah Azzam Brigades, accused of carrying out 'terrorist' bombings in Lebanon.
LBCI has learned that al Mawlawi is currently detained in an HTS prison in Idlib, serving a one-year sentence handed down by the group for charges of espionage and prisoner abuse during his tenure as an interrogator. His sentence is set to expire on January 26, 2025.
The majority of these Lebanese fighters are unlikely to return home due to outstanding arrest warrants and convictions in Lebanese courts on terrorism-related charges.
However, Al Sharaa has opened the door for foreign fighters, including Lebanese nationals, who supported HTS in overthrowing the Syrian government to acquire Syrian citizenship potentially. This would allow them to join the Syrian army formally.
The situation grows more complex if Lebanese authorities request the extradition of individuals accused of crimes against Lebanese citizens. Analysts suggest Al Sharaa's response will depend on Lebanon's approach.
Notably, Al Sharaa has expressed willingness to seek the extradition of Syrian detainees held in Lebanon on charges linked to the Syrian revolution, provided they are not implicated in domestic crimes within Lebanon.
