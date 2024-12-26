Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli army has shifted its focus back to Lebanon, threatening to continue bombing deep into the country, citing the presence of Hezbollah weapons depots.



According to the military, it has destroyed 80% of Hezbollah's arsenal, which includes 85,000 pieces of weaponry such as rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, explosives, anti-aircraft shells, surveillance equipment, and military vehicles seized from Hezbollah's positions in southern Lebanon.



The remaining 20%, the army claims, is located in areas it has yet to target, even before the ceasefire agreement.



Israeli officials stated they would act against these remaining stocks whenever deemed necessary.



In a meeting with the Northern Command leadership, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi reviewed the situation on the Lebanese front. The army stated it would utilize confiscated Hezbollah weaponry against what it termed "Israel’s enemies."



Simultaneously, the army discussed its continued presence in southern Lebanon, alleging that the Lebanese army has failed to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement, particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah.



Military and security officials recommended maintaining a presence in southern Lebanon.



Meanwhile, northern Israeli residents called for the establishment of a buffer zone along the Lebanon border to ensure their safe return to the area. The army justified its recent strikes on Lebanon, two within 24 hours, as necessary.



In its evaluation of the northern front, the Israeli army also discussed its plans for Syria, emphasizing the need to bolster its presence there.



The army announced that it would continue operations in Syrian towns to prevent residents from acquiring weapons.



It intends to maintain its position in the areas it has entered until stability is restored in Syria.