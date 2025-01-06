News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06 | 12:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
With three days remaining until the presidential election session, Lebanon’s political landscape appears divided. Two distinct approaches have emerged regarding the presidency.
The first approach calls for a radical change in Lebanese policies, which many deem ineffective, and a restructuring of governance structures, starting from the presidency to the government. It emphasizes transparency, reform, combating corruption, adherence to international resolutions, and fostering regional and international openness.
Saudi Arabia has advocated this approach for years, with support from the United States, which considers Army Commander Joseph Aoun a top contender capable of executing this roadmap. They believe such changes could help attract renewed financial investment from Arab and international sources, supporting projects that drive economic revival, growth, and job creation.
The second approach seeks to improve conditions in Lebanon without exerting significant pressure on key factions such as Hezbollah and Amal, citing fears of internal conflict. Qatar advocates a “soft power” approach to change, aiming to elect a president who would not provoke Hezbollah and Amal. In return, Qatar offers financial aid and donations to support Lebanon’s next government. They consider General Elias Baissari the most suitable candidate for this policy.
Through their envoy to Beirut, Prince Yazid bin Farhan, the Saudis have observed that most Lebanese factions remain unconvinced of the need for reforms aligned with Arab and international standards. This sentiment was relayed to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein during discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.
Hochstein remains steadfast in Beirut, continuing to insist on reforms that align with Arab and international standards as a path to Lebanon’s rescue.
However, if Lebanese parties forming a majority opt to maintain the status quo, Lebanon may lose priority on the U.S. agenda and, more significantly, on Saudi Arabia’s.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
President
Next
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
0
World News
2025-01-05
Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington
World News
2025-01-05
Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington
0
World News
2025-01-05
South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms
World News
2025-01-05
South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
0
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
Lebanon News
13:01
US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in: Italian foreign minister
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in: Italian foreign minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
2
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
7
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More