Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09 | 13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Intensive efforts began last Friday with the arrival of Saudi Foreign Minister's Lebanese Affairs Advisor Prince Yazid Al-Farhan in Beirut. He held intensive negotiations before departing Sunday to attend a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Riyadh.
It quickly became clear that the Quintet Committee's efforts were focused on electing Army Commander Joseph Aoun, especially after Qatar confirmed to all Lebanese parties that it was not supporting any particular candidate.
MP Gebran Bassil understood the international pressure and, according to reports, was certain that the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo's nomination of Acting Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baysari, was not serious.
It was seen as a bargaining tactic, and discussions about the number of votes Al-Baysari could realistically secure were not accurate.
At the same time, Bassil recognized that Al-Baysari's candidacy lacked international support, which would lead to a confrontation with the international community—a scenario he wanted to avoid. On Tuesday, Bassil publicly declared that his bloc would not support him.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continued, prompting Prince Yazid to return to Beirut on Wednesday morning. Just the news of his arrival revived the political scene.
Support for Joseph Aoun began to increase after several meetings held away from the media. One notable exchange was with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s envoy, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, who visited Yarzeh twice, including once after midnight on Wednesday.
The Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo had reservations about Joseph Aoun due to several issues, including demands for guarantees related to the reconstruction process, easing tensions in the south, and the profile of the next prime minister, as well as their participation in governance.
Alongside the Saudi-led consultations, there was also a French role, represented by envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian. His message in meetings was clear: in plain Arabic, he told those he met that there was a clear international consensus.
He added that those who had concerns about sovereignty should have acted over the past two years to elect a president. Now, international momentum existed, and they needed to seize the opportunity.
The negotiations proceeded along two tracks: one led by Speaker Berri with the Saudis, and another between the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo and the army commander.
The two-hour gap between the first and second rounds of the election session was critical, with sources from the duo indicating that the meeting had gone well and that an agreement had been reached.
What about the American role?
Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon on Monday, and his message was equally clear: Lebanon needed a candidate who could gain the trust of both the Lebanese public and the international community. Joseph Aoun fits this description.
It is important to note that Hochstein coordinated with the Biden administration and President Donald Trump's team.
He told the Lebanese that to revive the country, they needed the international community's support, including the U.S., France, and Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, rather than aligning with Iran.
Regarding the situation in the south, Hochstein emphasized to everyone he met, including Speaker Berri, that any party that signed the ceasefire agreement was obligated to implement its part, and Washington insisted on this.
In the end, U.S., French, and Saudi pressures opened the door for internal consensus, leading to the election of General Joseph Aoun as president. The Lebanese people are now waiting for him to fulfill the promises laid out in his inaugural speech.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Presidency
US
Saudi Arabia
France
Prince Yazid Al-Farhan
Amos Hochstein
Jean-Yves Le Drian
