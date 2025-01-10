News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, one main question remains: what comes next?
It is expected that newly elected President Joseph Aoun will call parliamentary blocs and MPs early next week for mandatory consultations to nominate a prime minister.
According to protocol, Aoun must select the candidate who receives the highest number of nominations from MPs.
Per the constitution, every MP is required to name a candidate for the premiership. Delegating this choice to the president is unconstitutional.
However, if the designated prime minister's vision does not align with the president's inaugural speech—where he emphasized the state's exclusive right to bear arms and the implementation of rotation in high-level public sector positions—what can the president do?
Under the Lebanese constitution, the president cannot take direct action in such cases, as they are bound by the results of the consultations.
Nonetheless, the president can express an opinion on the prime minister's nomination during meetings with parliamentary blocs, as stipulated in Article 53, Paragraph 2: "The President of the Republic shall designate the Prime Minister in consultation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies based on binding parliamentary consultations, the content of which he formally disclose to the latter."
Several names have surfaced both publicly and behind closed doors as candidates for prime minister.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is seen as a strong contender, as he is considered compatible with Aoun.
Mikati worked closely with him during his tenure as army commander in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
Other potential candidates include MPs Fouad Makhzoumi and Ashraf Rifi, who have been endorsed by the opposition, as confirmed by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.
In addition, there are names being discussed among independent MPs, such as current Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, and efforts are underway to reconsider the nomination of Nawaf Salam.
While these developments remain technical and political, Aoun's presidency followed an active diplomatic effort, including visits from French, American, and Saudi officials to Lebanon.
Similarly, a new prime minister could emerge through international diplomacy, aligning with the new presidency's vision and supporting the reform agenda.
According to LBCI sources, the Quintet Committee and Saudi Arabia, among others, will work to pressure for the timely designation and formation of a new government, but they will not intervene in naming candidates. A flurry of Saudi diplomatic activity regarding the prime minister's position is expected in the coming hours.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Election
President
Prime Minister
Next
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election
Lebanon News
11:50
Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:32
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base
Middle East News
14:32
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
0
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
3
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
4
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
7
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
8
Lebanon News
07:46
MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
07:46
MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More