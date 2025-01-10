Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, one main question remains: what comes next?



It is expected that newly elected President Joseph Aoun will call parliamentary blocs and MPs early next week for mandatory consultations to nominate a prime minister.



According to protocol, Aoun must select the candidate who receives the highest number of nominations from MPs.



Per the constitution, every MP is required to name a candidate for the premiership. Delegating this choice to the president is unconstitutional.



However, if the designated prime minister's vision does not align with the president's inaugural speech—where he emphasized the state's exclusive right to bear arms and the implementation of rotation in high-level public sector positions—what can the president do?



Under the Lebanese constitution, the president cannot take direct action in such cases, as they are bound by the results of the consultations.



Nonetheless, the president can express an opinion on the prime minister's nomination during meetings with parliamentary blocs, as stipulated in Article 53, Paragraph 2: "The President of the Republic shall designate the Prime Minister in consultation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies based on binding parliamentary consultations, the content of which he formally disclose to the latter."



Several names have surfaced both publicly and behind closed doors as candidates for prime minister.



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is seen as a strong contender, as he is considered compatible with Aoun.



Mikati worked closely with him during his tenure as army commander in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Other potential candidates include MPs Fouad Makhzoumi and Ashraf Rifi, who have been endorsed by the opposition, as confirmed by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.



In addition, there are names being discussed among independent MPs, such as current Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, and efforts are underway to reconsider the nomination of Nawaf Salam.



While these developments remain technical and political, Aoun's presidency followed an active diplomatic effort, including visits from French, American, and Saudi officials to Lebanon.



Similarly, a new prime minister could emerge through international diplomacy, aligning with the new presidency's vision and supporting the reform agenda.



According to LBCI sources, the Quintet Committee and Saudi Arabia, among others, will work to pressure for the timely designation and formation of a new government, but they will not intervene in naming candidates. A flurry of Saudi diplomatic activity regarding the prime minister's position is expected in the coming hours.