What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

2025-01-11 | 13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
2min
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The pace of the Lebanese army's deployment in the western sector and the central sector has accelerated.  

Footage documents the first moments of the army's deployment in the border town of Ramyeh. The destruction is evident wherever the camera turns—homes and buildings leveled to the ground, their ruins intertwined.

Ramyeh endured significant damage from Israeli shelling, airstrikes, and the rigging of buildings and neighborhoods with explosives.  

The army's deployment in Ramyeh, Salhani, and Qouzah followed its positioning at the "Qouzah-Ramyeh-Aita al-Shaab" triangle, where it regained a checkpoint and post that had been abandoned during the war and was found destroyed upon its return. 

The army also established a checkpoint between Ramyeh and Marwahin, which remains under Israeli occupation.  

The Lebanese army continued its deployment by moving into the town of Tayr Harfa and positioning forces at the edge of Dhayra without entering the town.  

This new deployment, expected to be completed in the coming days, highlights the extent of villages and towns occupied by the Israeli army during its ground incursions. 

These areas stretch from Naqoura in the west to Khiam and Wazzani in the east. In the west, the incursion reached as far as Biyyadah and Chamaa, while in the east, it extended to Taybeh, Tallouseh, and Bani Haiyyan. 

In the central sector, the occupation reached the outskirts of Bint Jbeil and Aainata.  

Currently, the military map indicates that the Lebanese army has deployed in Biyyadah, Chamaa, Tayr Harfa, Ras Naqoura, Naqoura, and Alma al-Shaab in the west.  

In the central sector, the army has deployed in Ramyeh, Qouzah, Salhani, and the "Rachaf-Beit Lif-Srebbine" triangle. It has also been stationed in central Aitaroun since the ceasefire.  

In the east, the Lebanese army has entered Khiam but has yet to reach El Hamames Hill, which remains under Israeli control, as does Wazzani.
 

