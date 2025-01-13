Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13 | 13:00
High views
Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations
Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Israel has entered the final countdown toward a potential prisoner exchange agreement after Hamas and Israeli officials received the final draft of a ceasefire proposal. 

The deal, focusing on what is termed the "humanitarian phase," is expected to garner swift responses from both sides.  

Despite widespread anticipation, some in Israel remain apprehensive about last-minute disruptions. Reports suggest that the draft, mediated by Doha, has already been agreed upon in principle, making its implementation a matter of time. 

However, the proposed agreement has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from within the Israeli government. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has labeled the deal a "disaster," while right-wing factions decry the planned release of 200 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences for acts deemed to have "blood on their hands." These prisoners are slated for exile, with no prospect of returning to Palestinian territories.  

Opposition to the agreement could manifest through legal petitions or dissenting votes in Israel's mini-security cabinet and government. 

Nonetheless, analysts predict that the deal will unlikely face majority opposition.  

The rapid developments in negotiations followed a phone call on Sunday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden emphasized the urgency of halting the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages. 

Simultaneously, President-elect Donald Trump's advisors have been pressuring Israel to finalize the deal before his January 20 inauguration.  

Trump's message to Israel extends beyond Gaza and the prisoner exchange. He has conveyed a desire to avoid engaging in new conflicts or escalating existing ones early in his presidency. 

Trump has also urged Israeli officials to refrain from issuing provocative statements against the incoming administration's plans in Syria, noting that Ahmad Al Sharaa does not currently seek confrontation with Israel.  

Regarding Lebanon, Trump's advisors have underscored the importance of a sustainable ceasefire. They conveyed to Israeli officials that the new administration does not want to hear of renewed hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Final

Agreement

Ceasefire

Hamas

Israel

Agreement

Negotiations

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
