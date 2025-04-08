News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
08-04-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In stark contrast to their warm February meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received what many in Israel have described as a diplomatic "slap" from U.S. President Donald Trump during their latest encounter.
The meeting in Washington was overshadowed by talk of a potential U.S.-Iran rapprochement, reportedly facilitated by negotiations underway in Oman.
The brief meeting and Trump's remarks shocked Israeli political sources and the ruling coalition.
According to Israeli commentators, Netanyahu returned "empty-handed and embarrassed," failing to influence the U.S. President on key issues.
While Trump reiterated controversial comments about the possibility of relocating residents from Gaza, the biggest surprises for Netanyahu came on two fronts.
The first point is the announcement of renewed U.S. negotiations with Iran—whose nuclear facilities Israel has long favored striking. The second is Trump's praise for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ankara's role in Syria, where Israel would prefer to see territorial fragmentation.
Between Iran, Turkey, and Syria, Trump also emphasized the need for a prisoner exchange deal based on a new proposal reportedly circulating among mediators.
A specific proposal from Egypt has sparked debate within Israeli political sources, mainly due to a controversial second phase that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza—something Netanyahu's government is reluctant to accept.
Meanwhile, Gaza remains gripped by war, death, and starvation.
Trump's comments suggesting the potential relocation of Gazans to other countries under the premise that Gaza is "uninhabitable" have fueled further outrage, while pressure mounts on Hamas to move forward with a hostage deal that aligns with both Israeli and American priorities.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Tense
Washington
US
Visit
Netanyahu
Israel
Trump
Iran
Turkey
Next
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
World News
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
0
Middle East News
2025-01-27
PM Netanyahu set to visit Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon and potential deal: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-27
PM Netanyahu set to visit Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon and potential deal: Amal Shehadeh
0
Middle East News
2025-04-05
Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday
Middle East News
2025-04-05
Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday
0
World News
2025-02-03
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
World News
2025-02-03
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
0
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Sources to LBCI: Judge Mirna Kallas orders continued detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Sources to LBCI: Judge Mirna Kallas orders continued detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
2
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
3
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
6
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
8
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet session ends, discussions on banking reform law to resume Friday and Saturday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More