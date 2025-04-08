Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

08-04-2025 | 12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
2min
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

In stark contrast to their warm February meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received what many in Israel have described as a diplomatic "slap" from U.S. President Donald Trump during their latest encounter. 

The meeting in Washington was overshadowed by talk of a potential U.S.-Iran rapprochement, reportedly facilitated by negotiations underway in Oman.

The brief meeting and Trump's remarks shocked Israeli political sources and the ruling coalition. 

According to Israeli commentators, Netanyahu returned "empty-handed and embarrassed," failing to influence the U.S. President on key issues. 

While Trump reiterated controversial comments about the possibility of relocating residents from Gaza, the biggest surprises for Netanyahu came on two fronts. 

The first point is the announcement of renewed U.S. negotiations with Iran—whose nuclear facilities Israel has long favored striking. The second is Trump's praise for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ankara's role in Syria, where Israel would prefer to see territorial fragmentation.

Between Iran, Turkey, and Syria, Trump also emphasized the need for a prisoner exchange deal based on a new proposal reportedly circulating among mediators. 

A specific proposal from Egypt has sparked debate within Israeli political sources, mainly due to a controversial second phase that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza—something Netanyahu's government is reluctant to accept.

Meanwhile, Gaza remains gripped by war, death, and starvation. 

Trump's comments suggesting the potential relocation of Gazans to other countries under the premise that Gaza is "uninhabitable" have fueled further outrage, while pressure mounts on Hamas to move forward with a hostage deal that aligns with both Israeli and American priorities.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Tense

Washington

US

Visit

Netanyahu

Israel

Trump

Iran

Turkey

