Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam concluded parliamentary consultations and officially embarked on the challenging mission of forming a new government.



However, the vision for the government's structure remains unclear, with significant challenges still to be addressed. A pivotal meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, scheduled for Friday, is expected to clarify matters with the Amal-Hezbollah duo.



Salam underscored his commitment to fostering consensus in his remarks, emphasizing that "it is either understanding or understanding."



His stance reflects a determination to engage constructively with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, advocating for unified standards in any government structure. Salam has made it clear that excluding any sectarian component from the cabinet is neither feasible nor acceptable, a sentiment echoed by various political factions.



Meanwhile, Amal and Hezbollah sources have refrained from commenting publicly, awaiting further clarification from Salam.



On the second day of consultations, MPs presented proposals ranging from streamlined cabinets to mini-governments, a government of competencies, or politically charged formations. Attentive to their demands, Salam also noted concerns spanning governance, security, economic recovery, deposit restitution, and development.



His conversations show that the envisioned government will differ from previous "national unity" governments. These prior governments have often been hindered by the need to satisfy a broad political spectrum, which in turn has prevented effective accountability in Parliament.



Salam is seeking a government formation that will deliver a positive shock, building on the momentum from the election of the new president and his appointment as Prime Minister-designate.



Sources have suggested that the idea of a technocratic government is still under consideration, though the selection criteria for ministers must be carefully defined to avoid turning it into a disguised political government.