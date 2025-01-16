Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiated with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in his office to prevent him from withdrawing from the government in protest of the prisoner exchange deal.



Smotrich argued that the deal did not guarantee a return to fighting whenever the security situation required.



Simultaneously, protesters gathered outside, calling for a halt to the agreement. They demanded a comprehensive deal that would bring back 98 prisoners—both living and deceased—from Gaza all at once.



The prisoner exchange deal has led to maneuvering within Israeli politics.



Netanyahu postponed a meeting with the security cabinet and the entire cabinet to approve the deal, awaiting a guarantee from Smotrich not to withdraw from the government. The internal division and the deal have deepened the rift within Israeli political circles.



While supporters and opponents of the deal continued their vocal protests, Israelis were busy preparing for the exchange, which was set to take place on Sunday.



The deal includes the return of prisoners from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.



However, the debate surrounding those prisoners who are serving life sentences or are classified as dangerous has dominated the Israeli political landscape.



Security and military officials who support the deal have attempted to reassure critics by emphasizing Israel's ability to monitor and pursue released prisoners, as was done after the release of Gilad Shalit.



Meanwhile, concerns about potentially strengthening Hamas' capabilities in the future have led the Israeli military to work on erecting a high border wall along the Gaza frontier to prevent rocket launches. They are also preparing a buffer zone, where Israel plans to seize land from the Palestinians as it deems fit.