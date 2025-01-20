Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In Lebanon, governments are divided based on parity between Muslims and Christians. Within each sect, ministerial shares are allocated proportionally according to their representation and the size of the government, in line with constitutional tradition.



Currently, discussions are underway on how to divide the 24-member government that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam intends to form.



Salam is working on a framework to determine how to divide the 24 ministerial portfolios equally, after which he will rearrange the portfolios. Once he finalizes this framework, he will begin discussing names with the president. According to observers, this remains a topic of public speculation at this stage.



Observers note that the widely mentioned principle of "one minister for every five MPs" is not binding and will not necessarily be the basis for distribution.



As for the president’s share, information suggests that the president will be involved in the selection of all 24 ministers, as the government represents the Lebanese state and does not belong to specific political factions.



The government will reportedly be formed on the basis of competence and expertise.



Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam has also outlined clear conditions. These include separating parliamentary membership from ministerial roles, meaning no MPs will be appointed as ministers, in adherence to the principle of separating powers.



He has also stipulated that ministers in the new government must not run in the next parliamentary elections, ensuring they do not use their positions for electoral advantage.



Salam has rejected the inclusion of partisan ministers, emphasizing that the priority is competence to serve the state rather than political parties. Additionally, he has ruled out the return of any ministers from the current government.



In light of these clear criteria, much remains uncertain. The obstacle is not just the share allocated to the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo but also the demands of other blocs, each of which sees itself as indispensable.



As a result, the formation must consider the type of portfolio, regional representation, and the size of each bloc.



Until these obstacles are resolved, the question remains: Will the ministerial statement become the next hurdle?



What is clear is that Presidents Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam are eager to launch a new era with a full-fledged government. However, the responsibility for either obstruction or facilitation lies with the parliamentary blocs.

