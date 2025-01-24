News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following an intense week of political and diplomatic activity at Baabda Palace, a clear takeaway emerges: The international community is closely watching Lebanon, awaiting the formation of a new government, its ministerial statement, and its ability to implement reforms before offering cooperation.
However, contrary to initial hopes, the government is unlikely to be formed before the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Political sources indicate growing dissatisfaction among Sunni factions, who feel their input on ministerial appointments has been overlooked, especially when compared to the influence wielded by the Amal-Hezbollah duo regarding Shiite portfolios. These Sunni blocs believe the Prime Minister-designate is acting unilaterally in selecting Sunni ministers.
While they do not intend to obstruct the process, they insist on equal standards being applied, mirroring the demands of Christian parties calling for a fair distribution of both the type and number of ministerial portfolios.
In the proposed 24-member government, 12 seats are designated for Christian factions, which, according to longstanding tradition, are expected to be distributed among key political groups such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Kataeb Party, the Marada Movement, and the Armenian community, in addition to the president's share.
Against the backdrop of Lebanon's intricate political landscape, the Prime Minister-designate is carefully navigating the formation process. Sources close to him emphasize that communication channels remain open with all political forces and that he remains optimistic.
Regarding ministerial standards, these sources confirm that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is open to consultations with political blocs but maintains that the final composition of the government is his responsibility in coordination with the president.
While progress appears to be moving in the right direction, sources indicate that rushing the process would not serve Lebanon's best interests. The new government is expected to carry significant internal and external responsibilities, with competence being a key priority.
Will political factions learn from past experiences that have contributed to Lebanon's current crisis, or will they seize the momentum to rebuild the state, attract investments, and steer the country toward recovery?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Political
Factions
Clash
Lebanon
Government
Formation
Phase
Ceasefire
Deal
Next
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
0
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
6
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More