Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following an intense week of political and diplomatic activity at Baabda Palace, a clear takeaway emerges: The international community is closely watching Lebanon, awaiting the formation of a new government, its ministerial statement, and its ability to implement reforms before offering cooperation.



However, contrary to initial hopes, the government is unlikely to be formed before the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.



Political sources indicate growing dissatisfaction among Sunni factions, who feel their input on ministerial appointments has been overlooked, especially when compared to the influence wielded by the Amal-Hezbollah duo regarding Shiite portfolios. These Sunni blocs believe the Prime Minister-designate is acting unilaterally in selecting Sunni ministers.



While they do not intend to obstruct the process, they insist on equal standards being applied, mirroring the demands of Christian parties calling for a fair distribution of both the type and number of ministerial portfolios.



In the proposed 24-member government, 12 seats are designated for Christian factions, which, according to longstanding tradition, are expected to be distributed among key political groups such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Kataeb Party, the Marada Movement, and the Armenian community, in addition to the president's share.



Against the backdrop of Lebanon's intricate political landscape, the Prime Minister-designate is carefully navigating the formation process. Sources close to him emphasize that communication channels remain open with all political forces and that he remains optimistic.



Regarding ministerial standards, these sources confirm that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is open to consultations with political blocs but maintains that the final composition of the government is his responsibility in coordination with the president.



While progress appears to be moving in the right direction, sources indicate that rushing the process would not serve Lebanon's best interests. The new government is expected to carry significant internal and external responsibilities, with competence being a key priority.



Will political factions learn from past experiences that have contributed to Lebanon's current crisis, or will they seize the momentum to rebuild the state, attract investments, and steer the country toward recovery?