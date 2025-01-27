Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel's army has decided to keep two reserve units stationed in several towns in South Lebanon until the newly extended ceasefire deadline of February 18.



The move reflects internal disagreements within Israel regarding the necessity of prolonging troop deployment for at least another month. Initially, Tel Aviv had requested Washington to extend the period for several weeks.



Israeli officials have used recent media reports, which alleged that a senior Lebanese Army officer leaked sensitive information to Hezbollah, to argue that more time is needed to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area.



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz escalated his rhetoric, stating that the army would continue its operations in both Lebanon and Gaza to achieve its strategic objectives and respond to any provocations or attacks.



However, his remarks sparked anger and protests among northern Israeli residents and mayors, who rejected the government's plan to facilitate their return to their homes starting March 1, as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich proposed.



As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for upcoming talks in Washington later this week with U.S. President Donald Trump, anticipation grows over the arrival of Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.



The envoy is expected to discuss Israel's security demands, with a particular focus on ensuring border stability amid ongoing tensions.