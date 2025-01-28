New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran

28-01-2025 | 12:55
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The successor to U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein in Lebanon is an apparent supporter of Israel who adopts a tough stance against Iran. 

However, Morgan Ortagus has also stated that Tehran can negotiate with President Donald Trump.

Trump selected Ortagus as deputy Middle East envoy to Steve Witkoff, citing her strong Republican backing, despite her criticism of him during the 2016 elections and her support for Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential race.

Born in 1982 in Florida, she converted to Judaism after marrying.
She studied political science at the University of Florida and holds a master’s degree in business administration.

She has held various positions in security, diplomacy, and economics, including serving as a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department during Donald Trump’s first term.

Ortagus is well-versed in Middle East affairs, having worked as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Treasury Department focusing on the region. 

She also served in several countries, including Iraq, where she worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Saudi Arabia, where she was the deputy financial attaché at the U.S. Embassy.

Ortagus played a role in the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

As Trump stated upon appointing her, “Let’s see what happens”—particularly regarding the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel and other key issues.

