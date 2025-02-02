LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

News Bulletin Reports
02-02-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI&#39;s team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Approximately one kilometer away, residents of Kfarkela walked toward the Lebanese army's last position in Deir Mimas, which leads to their village. 

There, they stopped, with an earthen barrier and snipers positioned between them and Israeli forces, preventing their passage into Kfarkela.

However, the residents aimed to make the move peacefully, not crossing the Lebanese army's line. As resident Abou Shadi says, "We have had enough martyrs."

At the Deir Mimas intersection, the scene had changed from the previous week. 

Residents of Kfarkela raised Lebanese flags and images of the president on tents they had set up a few days earlier, asserting that their movement was not political but a symbolic individual action and that they were under the protection of the state.

LBCI's team entered the center of Deir Mimas, which was occupied by Israeli forces during the war, specifically the Saint Mama Monastery, which the Israeli occupation had used because it is located on the banks of the Litani River, a strategic area for Hezbollah.

Cars not belonging to the residents of Deir Mimas remained parked near the monastery, while nearby homes showed visible damage from relentless Israeli shelling.

The olive trees cut down stand as evidence of one of the most intense raids witnessed by the people of Deir Mimas in an open area. 

On Sunday, Israeli forces retreated but remained stationed on the village's edges and at the Aaziyyeh hill, which connects it to Kfarkela. 

Those who stayed during the war were trapped in their homes, but today, many have returned, taking advantage of the ceasefire to pray in the village's churches, as between Deir Mimas and Kfarkela, there is neighborly solidarity, a shared fate, and a collective will for freedom.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

South

Deir Mimas

Damage

Israel

Kfarkela

LBCI Next
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI

LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Xi says China, Vietnam to build community with shared future of strategic significance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Residents of Kfarkela move toward Israeli barrier at Deir Mimas intersection (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01

Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-25

Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More