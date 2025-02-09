News
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
09-02-2025 | 13:00
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Lebanon, the people fund the salaries of the President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, parliament members, and ministers.
This money comes from the state budget, which the government finances through public revenues, including taxes, fees, loans, and, at times, international financial aid.
From the President down, government officials are classified as 'public servants.' Their primary duty is to serve the people and improve citizens' lives rather than pursue personal interests.
This concept has often been overlooked in Lebanon, where many politicians have historically operated through patronage networks and political favoritism rather than genuine public service.
In contrast, officials in some developed nations have demonstrated a different approach. During the COVID-19 crisis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella waited in line for 45 minutes to receive his vaccine like any other citizen.
In the UAE, Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, was seen patiently respecting pedestrian crossing signals. In Thailand, the prime minister used public transportation, specifically the metro, for daily commutes.
Such scenes are rarely witnessed in Lebanon, where many officials distance themselves from the public, enjoying privileges that set them apart from ordinary citizens. Titles such as "His Excellency" and "His Highness" continue to dominate the political sphere, reinforcing a culture of entitlement.
As Lebanon undergoes significant change, it may be time to redefine leadership, demand accountability, and remind officials that they are, first and foremost, public servants.
The era of unquestioned privilege may be coming to an end, making way for a governance model where politicians are truly answerable to the people they serve.
Entitlement
Lebanese
Politicians
Public
Servants
