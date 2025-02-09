Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

News Bulletin Reports
09-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly &#39;public servants&#39;?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In Lebanon, the people fund the salaries of the President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, parliament members, and ministers. 

This money comes from the state budget, which the government finances through public revenues, including taxes, fees, loans, and, at times, international financial aid.  

From the President down, government officials are classified as 'public servants.' Their primary duty is to serve the people and improve citizens' lives rather than pursue personal interests. 

This concept has often been overlooked in Lebanon, where many politicians have historically operated through patronage networks and political favoritism rather than genuine public service.  

In contrast, officials in some developed nations have demonstrated a different approach. During the COVID-19 crisis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella waited in line for 45 minutes to receive his vaccine like any other citizen. 

In the UAE, Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, was seen patiently respecting pedestrian crossing signals. In Thailand, the prime minister used public transportation, specifically the metro, for daily commutes.  

Such scenes are rarely witnessed in Lebanon, where many officials distance themselves from the public, enjoying privileges that set them apart from ordinary citizens. Titles such as "His Excellency" and "His Highness" continue to dominate the political sphere, reinforcing a culture of entitlement.  

As Lebanon undergoes significant change, it may be time to redefine leadership, demand accountability, and remind officials that they are, first and foremost, public servants. 

The era of unquestioned privilege may be coming to an end, making way for a governance model where politicians are truly answerable to the people they serve.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Entitlement

Lebanese

Politicians

Public

Servants

LBCI Next
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-20

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

LBCI
World News
10:09

Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More