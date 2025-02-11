Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

News Bulletin Reports
11-02-2025 | 13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
2min
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry has officially welcomed a new minister as Abdallah Bou Habib handed over responsibilities to his successor, Youssef Raji, in a formal transition ceremony.  

With the arrival of a new minister, long-awaited diplomatic appointments, promotions, and diplomatic reshuffles are expected to take center stage.  The new minister will initiate these changes with the cabinet's approval. 

At the helm of the ministry composed of the General Secretariat, which supervises all directorates, Minister Raji will oversee a structure that includes several key departments:

-        The Directorate of Political and Consular Affairs  

-        The Directorate of Economic Affairs  

-        The Directorate of International Organizations, Cultural Relations, and Conferences  

-        The Directorate of Emigrants  

-        The Directorate of Administrative and Financial Affairs  

-        The Directorate of Protocol  

-        The Center for Legal Consultation, Research, and Documentation  

Raji takes office at a critical time, with pressing diplomatic challenges ahead. His leadership will be key in strengthening Lebanon's ties with the international community and safeguarding the country's interests amid regional uncertainties.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Foreign

Ministry

Handover

Strength

Lebanon

Ties

International

Community

