Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



An Israeli military unit has begun preparing five military sites in South Lebanon, claiming they are part of an agreement with the United States.



This arrangement was reportedly reached as a compromise after Washington rejected Israel's request to extend its stay in Lebanon beyond February 18.



While the establishment of these five sites has been confirmed, reports diverge on the timing of Israel's complete withdrawal from other occupied areas in South Lebanon. Some sources indicate the withdrawal will occur on February 18, while others suggest it will happen by February 28.



The five sites will be located between the Blue Line and northern Israeli towns, with specific attention given to areas opposite the Lebanese villages of Metula and Manara. The precise details of the withdrawal will become more apparent during the upcoming negotiations in Tel Aviv with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



In response to Israeli protests about withdrawing without a guaranteed buffer zone, the commander of the northern region reassured residents, stating that the agreement to remain at these five locations provides a greater security assurance for Israel.



Between the southern and northern fronts, the Israeli government is also working to ensure the continuation of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. The goal of this phase is not only to appease Israelis demanding the full implementation of the agreement but also to retain control over the decision to resume hostilities in Gaza at any time.



Additionally, Israel seeks to ensure Hamas does not play a role in shaping the post-war future of the Gaza Strip.