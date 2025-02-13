News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13-02-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
An Israeli military unit has begun preparing five military sites in South Lebanon, claiming they are part of an agreement with the United States.
This arrangement was reportedly reached as a compromise after Washington rejected Israel's request to extend its stay in Lebanon beyond February 18.
While the establishment of these five sites has been confirmed, reports diverge on the timing of Israel's complete withdrawal from other occupied areas in South Lebanon. Some sources indicate the withdrawal will occur on February 18, while others suggest it will happen by February 28.
The five sites will be located between the Blue Line and northern Israeli towns, with specific attention given to areas opposite the Lebanese villages of Metula and Manara.
The precise details of the withdrawal will become more apparent during the upcoming negotiations in Tel Aviv with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In response to Israeli protests about withdrawing without a guaranteed buffer zone, the commander of the northern region reassured residents, stating that the agreement to remain at these five locations provides a greater security assurance for Israel.
Between the southern and northern fronts, the Israeli government is also working to ensure the continuation of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. The goal of this phase is not only to appease Israelis demanding the full implementation of the agreement but also to retain control over the decision to resume hostilities in Gaza at any time.
Additionally, Israel seeks to ensure Hamas does not play a role in shaping the post-war future of the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Withdrawal
Date
Uncertain
Israeli
Army
Sites
South Lebanon
Next
International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
PM Nawaf Salam's vision: A government to enforce the full Taif Agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12
PM Nawaf Salam's vision: A government to enforce the full Taif Agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
0
World News
2025-02-04
Mexico begins deployment of 10,000 troops on US border: President
World News
2025-02-04
Mexico begins deployment of 10,000 troops on US border: President
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
2
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
3
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
4
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
5
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
7
Lebanon News
10:32
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings
Lebanon News
10:32
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More