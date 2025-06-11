Sudan's RSF says seized border area with Egypt, Libya as army announces pullout

11-06-2025 | 08:45

Sudan's RSF says seized border area with Egypt, Libya as army announces pullout

The Sudanese military announced on Wednesday that it has withdrawn from a key area bordering Egypt and Libya, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) issued a separate statement claiming its takeover.

The announcements came a day after the army accused forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of launching a cross-border attack alongside Sudanese paramilitaries, the first accusation of direct Libyan involvement in Sudan's war.

