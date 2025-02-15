News
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
15-02-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As of Saturday afternoon, Israel continues to refuse to withdraw from five strategic hills within Lebanese territory, citing their proximity to northern settlements.
U.S. diplomatic efforts have been ongoing, with Washington maintaining direct communication with Lebanon's presidency, prime minister's office, and army leadership.
However, Lebanese authorities remain firm in their stance, insisting on a complete withdrawal within the agreed timeframe and from all occupied Lebanese land.
Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, is expected to arrive in Beirut between Sunday and Monday to follow the developments closely.
A French proposal to deploy French forces in these areas in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal was rejected by Tel Aviv. Instead, a counterproposal suggested a joint UNIFIL force combined with an external military unit, possibly French or American, under a clearly defined mandate.
Discussions are ongoing regarding whether such a plan would require an amendment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 or an annex. Some experts argue that the November 27 agreement already provides a framework for diplomatic arrangements through the Quintet Committee.
Military analysts suggest that while the five hills offer a vantage point over Israeli settlements, their strategic value is not as significant as Israel claims, given the country's advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. They argue that Israel's insistence on retaining these positions stems from two main factors.
The first factor is psychological and symbolic reassurance for Israeli settlers anxious about security. The second is internal political dynamics, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing pressure from extremist ministers who oppose any territorial withdrawal.
Despite intensified U.S.-French diplomatic pressure, Netanyahu remains defiant.
With just 72 hours remaining before the withdrawal deadline, the question remains: Will international efforts succeed in compelling Israel to withdraw entirely, or will the global community yield to its demands?
