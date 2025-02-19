International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

News Bulletin Reports
19-02-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport&#39;s rehabilitation — The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As Lebanon enters a new phase guided by the principles of the presidential oath, and the ministerial statement prioritizes national recovery across all sectors—beginning with the country's key entry points, including airports and ports—the rehabilitation of the late President René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat is underway.

This airport has a long history that remains unfinished. Built by the Allies in 1941 on a 5.5 million-square-meter area in Qlayaat, it was initially used as a military base during World War II. 

Its strategic importance lies in its proximity to the Syrian border, just seven kilometers away, while it is 25 kilometers from Tripoli and 105 kilometers from Beirut, with connections to an international network of coastal and inland roads.

Over the years, several studies have confirmed the airport's readiness to serve as a civilian airbase, requiring only maintenance, equipment upgrades, and funding.

These studies, despite highlighting the benefits of reopening the airport, were shelved. The key advantages include revitalizing northern Lebanon, creating 2,000 new jobs, and reducing congestion at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, with studies indicating its capacity to handle up to two million passengers annually and compete in attracting air traffic.

Now, the opportunity is serious, and Lebanon has made its decision.

In this context, the Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, told LBCI that reopening Qlayaat Airport is a pressing issue, independent of security threats to Beirut's airport. Instead, it stems from Lebanon's need, like any other country, to have more than one operational airport.

Rasamny stated that he is reviewing all previous studies on the airport and is preparing to assign a Lebanese company to conduct a new, detailed feasibility study. 

This study will determine the necessary investments for its operation, whether it can be reopened within months or if a longer timeframe is required, based on the needs it will serve.

This renewed domestic focus is matched by growing international interest. René Moawad Airport is not just a vital facility; its significance lies in its strategic location, geographical advantages, and the surrounding regional dynamics.

LBCI has learned that several companies have begun engaging with Lebanese officials, including the parliamentary public works committee led by MP Sagih Atieh and the Ministry of Public Works.

Among these companies are Saudi, Qatari, Turkish, Swedish, and British firms. Some have proposed rehabilitating or operating the airport, while others have offered both rehabilitation and operation through BOT contracts.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Airport

Qlayaat Airport

Rehabilitation

LBCI Next
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09

Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27

Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18

Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18

Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More