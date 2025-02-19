Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As Lebanon enters a new phase guided by the principles of the presidential oath, and the ministerial statement prioritizes national recovery across all sectors—beginning with the country's key entry points, including airports and ports—the rehabilitation of the late President René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat is underway.



This airport has a long history that remains unfinished. Built by the Allies in 1941 on a 5.5 million-square-meter area in Qlayaat, it was initially used as a military base during World War II.



Its strategic importance lies in its proximity to the Syrian border, just seven kilometers away, while it is 25 kilometers from Tripoli and 105 kilometers from Beirut, with connections to an international network of coastal and inland roads.



Over the years, several studies have confirmed the airport's readiness to serve as a civilian airbase, requiring only maintenance, equipment upgrades, and funding.



These studies, despite highlighting the benefits of reopening the airport, were shelved. The key advantages include revitalizing northern Lebanon, creating 2,000 new jobs, and reducing congestion at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, with studies indicating its capacity to handle up to two million passengers annually and compete in attracting air traffic.



Now, the opportunity is serious, and Lebanon has made its decision.



In this context, the Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, told LBCI that reopening Qlayaat Airport is a pressing issue, independent of security threats to Beirut's airport. Instead, it stems from Lebanon's need, like any other country, to have more than one operational airport.



Rasamny stated that he is reviewing all previous studies on the airport and is preparing to assign a Lebanese company to conduct a new, detailed feasibility study.



This study will determine the necessary investments for its operation, whether it can be reopened within months or if a longer timeframe is required, based on the needs it will serve.



This renewed domestic focus is matched by growing international interest. René Moawad Airport is not just a vital facility; its significance lies in its strategic location, geographical advantages, and the surrounding regional dynamics.



LBCI has learned that several companies have begun engaging with Lebanese officials, including the parliamentary public works committee led by MP Sagih Atieh and the Ministry of Public Works.



Among these companies are Saudi, Qatari, Turkish, Swedish, and British firms. Some have proposed rehabilitating or operating the airport, while others have offered both rehabilitation and operation through BOT contracts.