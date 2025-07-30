News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
Middle East News
30-07-2025 | 09:36
High views
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
The office of the Israeli Prime Minister told AFP that it is expecting the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel on Wednesday.
Witkoff has been involved in the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which were declared unsuccessful on July 24.
The following day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We, along with our American allies, are considering other options to bring our hostages back.”
AFP
Middle East News
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Visit
Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
0
Middle East News
08:07
Syrian FM heads to Russia on Thursday
Middle East News
08:07
Syrian FM heads to Russia on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video
0
World News
2025-05-30
Pakistan, India close to completing border troop reduction, senior Pakistani general says: Reuters
World News
2025-05-30
Pakistan, India close to completing border troop reduction, senior Pakistani general says: Reuters
0
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
3
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
4
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
6
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
8
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Learn More