US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister told AFP that it is expecting the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel on Wednesday.



Witkoff has been involved in the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which were declared unsuccessful on July 24.



The following day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We, along with our American allies, are considering other options to bring our hostages back.”



AFP