Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Lebanon's Parliament prepares for the confidence session, a debate is emerging over the length of speeches given by MPs.



With the ministerial statement containing approximately 2,000 words, reading it aloud would take no more than ten minutes. Yet, many MPs are expected to speak for 30 minutes or even an hour.



The question being raised is: Why are there such lengthy speeches?



Studies show that the human attention span has now dropped to just eight seconds. Social media has conditioned audiences to prefer quick, direct content, with videos longer than five minutes often ignored. Even TED Talks, featuring some of the world's leading speakers, average 18 minutes, with many lasting just five.



In comparison, the UK Parliament limits MPs to five-minute speeches, while in the European Parliament, most interventions last no more than a minute. Yet, in Lebanon, lengthy and often unproductive speeches remain a norm.



The call is for MPs to be more concise, delivering their stance in five minutes instead of 50. Rather than lengthy rhetoric, they are urged to present clear positions—whether in favor of, against, or proposing amendments to the ministerial statement. Shorter, more direct interventions would also make communicating through media and social platforms easier, making them more accessible to younger audiences and the wider public.



At a time when action speaks louder than words, the expectation is clear: less talk, more substance.