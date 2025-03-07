New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
07-03-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Israeli military chief&#39;s first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi       

The newly appointed Israeli Chief of Staff appears determined to translate his words into action, signaling that the war in Gaza is far from over. 

In his first military move, Major General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in southern Israel, accompanied by the commander of the Netzah Battalion, marking a clear message of readiness. 

Known for his decisiveness, Zamir's visit focused on reviewing plans for a potential return to combat in Gaza. The tour was followed by an unexpected decision to dismiss the military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari. 

Zamir's proposed strategy includes a large-scale ground operation coupled with intense air and naval bombardments aimed at putting pressure on Hamas. 

According to a military official, the operation will be aggressive but brief. 

This military plan comes at a time when the U.S. is actively pursuing a deal for prisoner exchanges, notably after reports revealed direct negotiations between the Biden administration and Hamas. 

Some officials expressed concern that Zamir may bypass U.S. interests and take actions contrary to the American stance. 

However, the reality remains that the Israeli military cannot make any significant advances—either in Gaza or on any other front—without U.S. weapons supplies. This places Gaza's residents in a precarious position, caught between hopes for a breakthrough in U.S.-Hamas negotiations and Israel's desire to reignite the war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Military

Chief

Ground

Assault

Plan

Gaza

LBCI Next
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-21

Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05

Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

Outgoing Israeli military chief says 'not all' Gaza war goals achieved

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-24

Syrian leader to visit Jordan on Wednesday: Jordanian sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates three defendants in Beirut Port blast case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:08

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More