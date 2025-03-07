News
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
07-03-2025 | 13:00
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The newly appointed Israeli Chief of Staff appears determined to translate his words into action, signaling that the war in Gaza is far from over.
In his first military move, Major General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in southern Israel, accompanied by the commander of the Netzah Battalion, marking a clear message of readiness.
Known for his decisiveness, Zamir's visit focused on reviewing plans for a potential return to combat in Gaza. The tour was followed by an unexpected decision to dismiss the military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari.
Zamir's proposed strategy includes a large-scale ground operation coupled with intense air and naval bombardments aimed at putting pressure on Hamas.
According to a military official, the operation will be aggressive but brief.
This military plan comes at a time when the U.S. is actively pursuing a deal for prisoner exchanges, notably after reports revealed direct negotiations between the Biden administration and Hamas.
Some officials expressed concern that Zamir may bypass U.S. interests and take actions contrary to the American stance.
However, the reality remains that the Israeli military cannot make any significant advances—either in Gaza or on any other front—without U.S. weapons supplies. This places Gaza's residents in a precarious position, caught between hopes for a breakthrough in U.S.-Hamas negotiations and Israel's desire to reignite the war.
