Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' declaration of a general amnesty at the Arab summit in Cairo has sparked speculation about its implications for exiled political figures, notably former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan.



Many Fatah officials, particularly those aligned with Dahlan, were expelled from the movement over the years.



However, Abbas' move appears to be aimed at reorganizing internal ranks at a time when discussions are underway about an alternative administration for Gaza. This potential Palestinian-led governance structure would be tasked with addressing what many see as one of the most challenging periods in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Dahlan, a former head of the Palestinian Preventive Security Service in Gaza and a member of Fatah's Central Committee played a key role in security coordination with Israel and the United States at various points. He has maintained strong ties with regional powers such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.



His fallout with Abbas—mainly due to his criticism of the president's handling of Gaza—led to his direct expulsion from Fatah in 2011.



Abbas accused him of corruption and even implied his involvement in the alleged poisoning of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Despite multiple Egyptian-led mediation attempts to reconcile the two figures, Fatah has consistently reaffirmed that Dahlan's expulsion remains final.



Following his ousting, Dahlan led a reformist faction within Fatah and gained backing from several Arab nations, bolstering his regional influence. He relocated to the UAE, where he was reportedly instrumental in the normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel.



Recent discussions about a potential transitional leadership structure in Gaza have reignited debate over Dahlan's possible return to Palestinian politics.



While Abbas and several Palestinian factions remain opposed to his reintegration, his name continues to surface in conversations about the post-war governance of Gaza and, potentially, the West Bank.