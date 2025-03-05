News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-03-2025 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says
New armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during his inauguration Wednesday that Israel's mission to defeat Palestinian militant group Hamas was "not accomplished."
"I accept command of the (Israeli military) with modesty and humility... Hamas has suffered a severe blow but has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet accomplished," Zamir said, amid a deadlock in negotiations on the next steps in a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Mission
War
Military Chief
Next
South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Outgoing Israeli military chief says 'not all' Gaza war goals achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Outgoing Israeli military chief says 'not all' Gaza war goals achieved
0
Middle East News
05:04
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory
Middle East News
05:04
Netanyahu tells new military chief Israel 'determined' to achieve victory
0
Middle East News
2025-03-02
Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report
Middle East News
2025-03-02
Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:27
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
Middle East News
03:27
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
0
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Arab summit adopts Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Arab summit adopts Egypt's Gaza reconstruction plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
0
World News
07:27
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
World News
07:27
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
0
World News
02:59
Germany stops new aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict
World News
02:59
Germany stops new aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
05:59
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
05:59
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
2
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
4
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
7
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More