Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-03-2025 | 05:25
High views
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says
0min
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says

New armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during his inauguration Wednesday that Israel's mission to defeat Palestinian militant group Hamas was "not accomplished."

"I accept command of the (Israeli military) with modesty and humility... Hamas has suffered a severe blow but has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet accomplished," Zamir said, amid a deadlock in negotiations on the next steps in a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Mission

War

Military Chief

