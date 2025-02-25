Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza plan, claims Israel is 'changing the face of the Middle East'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan, which offers Gaza residents the freedom to choose whether to leave and proposes the establishment of a "new Gaza."



“Last year, I said we would change the face of the Middle East, and that is what we are indeed doing,” Netanyahu stated.



Meanwhile, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency emphasized, “We will not allow Iran to execute its plan to eliminate Israel.”