Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

09-03-2025 | 14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
2min
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi   

A high-level diplomatic and security meeting was held in Amman, Jordan, involving Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Turkey, as neighboring countries continue to face threats stemming from Syria's instability. 

The discussions focused on creating operational mechanisms for cooperation aimed at stabilizing Syria and preventing the spread of tensions and terrorist threats to surrounding countries.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense and intelligence and security agency leaders gathered at the roundtable. 

The agenda revolved around addressing concerns about the resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS), which remains a major security threat to the region, particularly after reports indicated a return to activity by the group in Syria.

The meeting also expressed worries about the proliferation and lack of control over weapons among armed factions, as well as the continued smuggling of drugs into neighboring Arab countries. The refugee crisis was another major topic, with Syria's displaced population straining the resources of host countries, especially Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey, which in turn poses risks to local communities.

The talks aimed to reach agreements that would enhance internal stability within these countries and strengthen their relations with their regional neighbors. 

Ahead of the main meeting, a bilateral session between Jordanian and Turkish representatives addressed the situation along Syria's coast and the potential for renewed internal conflict. They discussed the rise of sectarian violence and the dangerous legacy of previous purges within Syria.

King Abdullah of Jordan later met with the delegations from the four countries, reinforcing the discussions surrounding the Syrian crisis and the potential risks of its spread to neighboring states.

