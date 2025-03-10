US Envoy calls Hamas 'nice guys,' then backtracks after Israeli criticism

10-03-2025 | 14:05
US Envoy calls Hamas &#39;nice guys,&#39; then backtracks after Israeli criticism
2min
US Envoy calls Hamas 'nice guys,' then backtracks after Israeli criticism

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler referred to Hamas members as "nice guys" during the negotiations on the ceasefire in Qatar, despite Washington classifying the group as a terrorist organization.

However, his stance quickly shifted following criticism from Israeli officials.

"I want to be crystal clear as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are definition bad people. And as President Biden has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn't release all hostages immediately," Boehler wrote on his X account.

Boehler's conflicting statements came after direct talks with a Hamas delegation in Doha, where he reportedly discussed a long-term ceasefire proposal between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas did not deny discussing the future of its weaponry with the U.S. envoy. The group officially stated that negotiations with Boehler focused on ending the war, Israeli withdrawal, and reconstruction efforts.

According to the Qatari-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Hamas representatives presented a comprehensive proposal backed by other factions in Gaza. 

The plan extends beyond Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem, outlining a long-term ceasefire of over a decade in Gaza and the West Bank while maintaining the status quo in Jerusalem.

The same report indicated that Hamas expressed willingness to discuss the fate of its offensive weapons, particularly its rocket arsenal, and the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for a long-term truce and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

An LBCI source close to Hamas stated that the discussions with the U.S. envoy were part of an ongoing dialogue. "It was a positive discussion, but no final agreement has been reached yet."
 

