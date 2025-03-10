News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Envoy calls Hamas 'nice guys,' then backtracks after Israeli criticism
News Bulletin Reports
10-03-2025 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Envoy calls Hamas 'nice guys,' then backtracks after Israeli criticism
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler referred to Hamas members as "nice guys" during the negotiations on the ceasefire in Qatar, despite Washington classifying the group as a terrorist organization.
However, his stance quickly shifted following criticism from Israeli officials.
"I want to be crystal clear as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are definition bad people. And as President Biden has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn't release all hostages immediately," Boehler wrote on his X account.
Boehler's conflicting statements came after direct talks with a Hamas delegation in Doha, where he reportedly discussed a long-term ceasefire proposal between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas did not deny discussing the future of its weaponry with the U.S. envoy. The group officially stated that negotiations with Boehler focused on ending the war, Israeli withdrawal, and reconstruction efforts.
According to the Qatari-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Hamas representatives presented a comprehensive proposal backed by other factions in Gaza.
The plan extends beyond Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem, outlining a long-term ceasefire of over a decade in Gaza and the West Bank while maintaining the status quo in Jerusalem.
The same report indicated that Hamas expressed willingness to discuss the fate of its offensive weapons, particularly its rocket arsenal, and the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for a long-term truce and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
An LBCI source close to Hamas stated that the discussions with the U.S. envoy were part of an ongoing dialogue. "It was a positive discussion, but no final agreement has been reached yet."
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoy
Hamas
Israel
Negotiations
Qatar
Ceasefire
Next
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-06
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-06
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09
Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment
0
World News
04:24
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM
World News
04:24
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
0
Middle East News
05:54
Syria defense ministry announces end of operation on coast: State news
Middle East News
05:54
Syria defense ministry announces end of operation on coast: State news
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
2
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
3
Middle East News
11:45
Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll
Middle East News
11:45
Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll
4
Middle East News
07:30
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
Middle East News
07:30
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
5
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF
6
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair
7
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More