Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
News Bulletin Reports
11-08-2025 | 13:10
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli army has redeployed its units across multiple fronts, moving most of them south in preparation for the first phase of a plan to occupy the Gaza Strip.
The move comes alongside the call-up of 450,000 soldiers, a decision that has sparked significant anger and opposition among reservists. Military sources acknowledge difficulties in mobilizing more than 60% of reserve brigade members.
The army has also issued warnings about the risks of implementing the political leadership's decision, noting that Israel's focus remains on the West Bank, Iran, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and the infrastructure of hostile groups in Syria and Jordan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continuing to justify the occupation plan, insisted that eliminating Hamas is essential to Israel's security and declared that his government is determined to reshape the Middle East, including developments in Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.
Military officials admitted that the army has not trained for underground operations, a major obstacle to occupying Gaza, due to concerns for the safety of Israeli hostages.
A military report said Hamas is expanding a plan to hinder Israeli operations by strengthening what it calls "defensive walls" for the hostages underground and dispersing them across multiple tunnel locations in areas where the army is expected to operate. This strategy has fueled protests led by captives' families, who accuse Netanyahu and his ministers of effectively sentencing their loved ones to death.
Facing a recruitment crisis, the Israeli army is expected to implement the occupation plan slowly and in phases—not only to give mediators time to reach a deal to end the war, but also to account for the possibility of failing to mobilize units fully and to ensure readiness for battles expected to be no less intense than those seen in Gaza over the past 22 months of conflict.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Preparations
Gaza
Occupation
Recruitment
Tunnel
Threats
