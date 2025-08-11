Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout

Lebanon's Energy Minister Joe Saddi followed up on the nationwide blackout caused by severe weather conditions, which left the country without electricity.



The outage is being addressed by Electricité du Liban (EDL), which issued a detailed statement explaining its causes.



The minister met Friday morning with EDL Director General Kamal Hayek at the ministry's headquarters to review the situation. He called for an investigation to determine whether deliberate sabotage might have coincided with the technical failure, citing reports raising suspicions about the nature of some power cuts.



In a statement, the ministry's media office said the minister, who has been transparent with the public about the sector's dire state since his first day in office and has been working on sustainable—not temporary—solutions, stressed that the impact of such outages could have been mitigated had modern power plants been built to meet demand over the past 15 years.