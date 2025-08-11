MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

11-08-2025 | 07:33
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests
2min
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel said that with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, President Joseph Aoun, and the ministers in the government, Lebanon has a historic opportunity to stand on its feet again.

Gemayel’s remarks came after meeting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail, accompanied by party MPs Salim El Sayegh, Nadim Gemayel, and Elias Hankach.

After the meeting, MP Samy Gemayel said: “We came today as a bloc to congratulate Prime Minister Salam, to express our support, and to wish him success in all his endeavors. We also commended him for his firmness and courageous positions, especially as he faces major challenges ahead.”

He added: “There are great challenges before us, and we are confident that with his wisdom and the wisdom of President Aoun, we will achieve the desired results.”

Gemayel also paid tribute to the Lebanese Army, saying: “On this day, we can only salute the Lebanese Army, which yesterday lost soldiers — soldiers of sovereignty and Lebanese legitimacy — in the mission of asserting state sovereignty over all its territory. We will remain by the army’s side at every stage and on every occasion.”

In response to a question about Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs, Gemayel said: “I do not wish to involve Prime Minister Salam in political positions from this platform, but the Kataeb Party’s stance is to reject all Iranian statements — whether from Khamenei’s adviser, the foreign minister, his deputy, or the leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. All of them violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and encroach on the state’s decision-making. We reject these statements both in substance and form, and Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests.”

