Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei reaffirmed Tehran's support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel, stressing that such a right cannot be exercised without adequate military and defense capabilities.



"We believe that decisions on these matters are an internal Lebanese affair, and it is up to the people of this country, with all components of its society, to determine their national interests through recognized legal procedures," Baqaei said.



He added that Iran underscores the need to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and recognizes its right to defend itself in the face of Israeli aggression.