New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

11-08-2025 | 12:55
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Before the end of August, the Lebanese Army is expected to present its implementation plan for the confiscation of unauthorized weapons for approval by the Cabinet. 

The government's endorsement of this plan, alongside the so-called "Barrack Paper," is anticipated to be met with reciprocal actions by Israel on the ground.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to exert pressure on Lebanon by maintaining control over the five hills, despite their limited strategic value. 
  
Recently, Israeli forces began engineering fortifications at a newly established military post near Khellet El Mhafer, located opposite the Misgav Am settlement. This position primarily controls the area through firepower, but its significance lies in strengthening Israel's hold on Wadi Hunin to the south and linking its military sites from Tallet El Mhafer in the east to El Douaouir east of Markaba in the west. 
  
This military gain by Israel simultaneously denies Lebanese farmers access to thousands of hectares of land east of El Douaouir toward the Blue Line border. 

Thus, Khellet El Mhafer has effectively been added to the five hills Israel occupies: Labbouneh and Jabal Blat between Ramyeh and Marwahin, Jal El-Deir opposite Aitaroun, El Douaouir between Markaba and Houla, and Tallet El Hamames in Khiam. 

Additionally, Israel holds control over the strategic Hadab Aita Al-Shaab site, which initially belonged to the Lebanese Army.
 
Israel is further consolidating its presence at El Douaouir by constructing a road extending toward the Israeli settlement of Al-Abbad. 

Simultaneously, it has established buffer zones in Dhayra Al-Fouqa, between Kfarkela and Odaisseh.

This evolving situation calls for utmost wisdom in pursuing a political solution that guarantees the recovery of occupied territories and the restoration of full Lebanese Army authority over the country's lands.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Fortifications

Lebanese Army

Weapons

Plan

Israel

Positions

South Lebanon

