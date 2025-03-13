Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel is not currently negotiating with Lebanon, but discussions on land border demarcation could eventually lead to that stage, according to an Israeli political official.



The statement came in response to the uproar sparked by Israeli rhetoric about what some have described as the “dream of normalization” with Lebanon.



Energy Minister Eli Cohen ruled out normalization and called the Israeli discussion on the matter premature.



He said that any such step is conditional, first and foremost, on targeting Iran—either through U.S. President Donald Trump fulfilling his promise of an agreement or by Israel taking direct action. Only after that, Cohen stated, would Israel begin exploring the possibility of normalization with Lebanon.



Israeli officials have expressed concern that focusing on normalization could derail border negotiations. A source familiar with the indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel confirmed that avoiding this outcome is a key consideration.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained silent on the issue. However, he has received strong pushback from northern Israeli municipal leaders, who have demanded not only an end to discussions on normalization but also a complete halt to the border negotiations.



They have also rejected any withdrawal from the five occupied positions in Lebanon. Some northern residents have escalated their stance, warning that they will depopulate the region rather than become "hostages to vague agreements."



Northern municipal leaders have also argued that the Lebanese Army is aligned with Hezbollah, asserting that only the Israeli military can guarantee their security.



In response to their campaign against border talks, a government official stated that while Israel seeks to maintain its military presence in Lebanese territory, a land border agreement would require the army to withdraw to the agreed-upon boundary.



However, Israel plans to reach arrangements that ensure long-term stability along the border without a permanent Israeli military presence.