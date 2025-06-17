Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As threats intensify between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran, the international community is scrambling to answer a pressing question: Can the United States and Iran be brought back to the nuclear negotiating table before it is too late?



Leading the charge, unsurprisingly, is U.S. President Donald Trump. His early departure from the G7 summit in Canada sparked speculation, with French President Emmanuel Macron interpreting it as a sign of efforts to push for a ceasefire.



However, Trump swiftly responded, dismissing the interpretation and suggesting he was working on something far bigger.



Amid this uncertainty, Axios reported that the White House is considering arranging a direct meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The goal would be to salvage what remains of the nuclear agreement before it completely collapses.



Europe is stepping in as well.



France, Germany, and the UK have jointly called for de-escalation in the Middle East. In a video call, their foreign ministers urged their Iranian counterpart to return to the negotiations immediately and halt the rising tensions.



For its part, Iran has not shut the door on talks. The Iranian Foreign Minister signaled openness, saying that if President Trump is serious, he can make a call—one that could both silence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and revive diplomacy.



In the background, regional players are also asserting influence. Qatar has played a dual role, engaging diplomatically while also launching discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to strengthen the security of nuclear facilities amid growing fears of attacks.



Jordan, though less direct, added a voice of cautious optimism. Speaking before the European Parliament, King Abdullah II hinted that peace is still possible, stating, "We have walked the path of peace before—and we can do it again if we summon the necessary courage."



Diplomatic wheels are clearly in motion. With tensions escalating and time running short, the world watches anxiously.



Will dialogue prevail, or will the Middle East plunge into another open-ended conflict, the consequences of which remain dangerously unpredictable?