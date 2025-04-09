Port of Beirut Director details its role in logistical operations during Fayez Rasamny's visit

09-04-2025 | 07:38
Port of Beirut Director details its role in logistical operations during Fayez Rasamny's visit
2min
Port of Beirut Director details its role in logistical operations during Fayez Rasamny's visit

During a tour of the Port of Beirut with Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny, the Chairman and General Director of the Port of Beirut, Omar Itani, explained that the port's management responsibilities are limited to logistical tasks, such as organizing ship movements, unloading and loading goods, storage, and coordinating operational activities within the port.

As for matters related to the nature of the goods, customs duties, and fee collection, he clarified that these fall under the jurisdiction of the Lebanese Customs Department, according to the law, which grants them sole authority over all Lebanese ports, including the Port of Beirut.

He said, "Therefore, the port management does not have the authority to inspect the nature or contents of the goods; its role is limited to facilitation and logistical follow-up."

He added, "Inspection and auditing operations are carried out in coordination between the Customs Department, the Lebanese Army, and other security agencies deployed at the port, as part of a unified regulatory system aimed at preventing any potential violations."

